Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLPEF. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. Klépierre has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

