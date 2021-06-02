KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($3.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($1.38). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 168.42% and a negative net margin of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

