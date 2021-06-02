Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

