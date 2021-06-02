Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Buys $15,006.00 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,006.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $15,006. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

