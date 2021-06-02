Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of KRO stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.