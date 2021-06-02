L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,490 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of L3Harris Technologies worth $131,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.75. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,140. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

