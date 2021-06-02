Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the highest is $6.49. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $24.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of LH opened at $263.74 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

