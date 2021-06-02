Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $30.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.11 million and the lowest is $27.31 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $134.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $142.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.55 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,769 shares of company stock valued at $688,927. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 10,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,534. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

