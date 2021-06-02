Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 181,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.