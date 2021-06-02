Laura Miele Sells 785 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,620 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,425 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,643,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

