Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.22.

LB stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.37. 266,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,698. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$44.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.84.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

