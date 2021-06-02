Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Trading 0% Higher

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.53 and last traded at $97.53. 587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

