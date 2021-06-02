Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.53 and last traded at $97.53. 587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.