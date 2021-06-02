Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,375 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. 381,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,120,873. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

