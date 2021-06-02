Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $70.41 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1,248.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507,175 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.57% of Shaw Communications worth $70,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,411. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

