Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 520,510 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520,510 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.32% of CEMEX worth $33,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in CEMEX by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $24,584,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

Shares of CX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 251,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.