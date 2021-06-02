Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Takes $22.43 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 344,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,487 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 27,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,865. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

