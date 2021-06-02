Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 173,799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

WKHS stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

