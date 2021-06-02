Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $220,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,316. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

