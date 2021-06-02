Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

