LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Shares of LX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 21,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,007. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Earnings History for LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.