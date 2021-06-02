LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Shares of LX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 21,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,007. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

