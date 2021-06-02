LexinFintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,323 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 put options.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

