LexinFintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,323 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 put options.
Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
