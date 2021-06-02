Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

