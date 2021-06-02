Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.74

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 16979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

