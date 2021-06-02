Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Libbey shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 245,407 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Libbey stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Libbey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Libbey Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

