Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Global worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 64.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

