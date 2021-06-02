Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005376 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $505,644.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.08 or 0.00494678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

