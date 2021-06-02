Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Update

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.