Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

