Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $390.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.