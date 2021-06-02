Lincoln National Corp Takes $201,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.