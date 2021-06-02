Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 28,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

