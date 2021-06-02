Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $476,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,658. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.30. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

