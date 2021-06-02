Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases 8,734 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,397. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

