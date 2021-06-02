Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Nomad Foods accounts for 1.8% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

