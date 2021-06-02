Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.