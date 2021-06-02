Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Takes $485,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 7,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

