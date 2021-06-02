LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $222,134.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $222,134.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01044928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.93 or 0.09691402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00053135 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

