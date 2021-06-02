Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Separately, TheStreet cut Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Linx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Linx during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LINX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,069. Linx has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.