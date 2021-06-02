Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) PT Raised to $16.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LGF/B opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

