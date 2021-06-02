Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce $55.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.16 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 273,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,221. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $85,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

