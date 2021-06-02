LiveXLive Media Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,948% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,710 shares of company stock worth $115,185. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

