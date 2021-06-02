Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

