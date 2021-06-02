LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Cap of $874,892.82

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $874,892.82 and $1,784.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00127225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002561 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00887071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

