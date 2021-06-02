Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 124,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,331. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $403.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Earnings History for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

