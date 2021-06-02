Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 124,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,331. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $403.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

