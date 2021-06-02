Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 3,668 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $109,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,063.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

