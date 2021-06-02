Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Diodes worth $79,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $66,319,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,689 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,487. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

