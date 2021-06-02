Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $499.08 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

