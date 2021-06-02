Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,352 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $84,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $261.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.83. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.