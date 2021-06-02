Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,157 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $119,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 346,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

