Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $94.24 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

